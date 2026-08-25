Can Bangladesh Reach Their First WTC Final? Habibul Bashar Sees A ‘Very Good Chance’

Bangladesh are fourth in the WTC 2025-27 standings with 40 points and a 55.56 PCT, and are targeting a maiden final appearance
Four wins from their remaining five Tests would guarantee Bangladesh a top-two finish, provided they avoid penalties
Habibul Bashar is optimistic after recent wins over Australia and Pakistan but says Bangladesh still have a long way to go to become a top Test side
Bangladesh have given themselves a genuine opportunity to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final for the first time, with chief selector and former captain Habibul Bashar backing the team to make a push for a top-two finish.
The Bangladesh side are currently fourth in the WTC 2025-27 standings, having accumulated 40 points from their campaign so far. Their points percentage stands at 55.56, leaving them within touching distance of the qualification places with five Tests still to come.
“We are now in a very good position in the World Test Championship," Bashar said in an ICC release on Tuesday.
Bangladesh's remaining schedule includes a two-Test home series against the West Indies, a one-off home Test against England and a two-Test tour of South Africa in November 2026. With three of their remaining five matches coming at home, the Tigers have an opportunity to strengthen their position before travelling to South Africa.
“We have five very important Tests coming up, so let’s see what happens," he added.
The qualification equation is relatively straightforward. If Bangladesh win four of their next five Tests and avoid any penalty, they will finish with a PCT of 66.67, a figure that would guarantee them a place in the top two and, consequently, a spot in the WTC 2027 final at The Oval in June next year.
Their optimism stems from a marked improvement in Test cricket over the past couple of years. Bangladesh recently produced a historic Test victory in Australia and have also registered series wins against Pakistan, including a successful campaign on Pakistani soil.
Bashar believes those results demonstrate that the team's progress has been consistent rather than the result of one standout series.
“It’s not just the Australia Tests. If you look at our previous Test matches against Pakistan, or the Tests before that, we have been winning Tests regularly," he said.
The former Bangladesh captain also highlighted the contrast between the team's performances in recent years and its record earlier in the century.
“If you look at the statistics since 2000 and compare them with those of the last two years, you have to say that Bangladesh Test cricket has come a long way," he added.
Despite the encouraging numbers, Bashar is not ready to label Bangladesh as one of the world's leading Test sides. Instead, he believes the team's recent performances have established a foundation that can be built upon.
“I don’t think I can say right now that, as a Test team, we have become a very good side. I think we still have a long way to go. But we have managed to make a statement of our own," Bashar added.
Bangladesh's next five Tests will therefore be crucial to their WTC campaign. If they can convert their recent momentum into consistent results, the Tigers could secure a historic maiden appearance in the championship final.