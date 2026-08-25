Census 2027 To Drop ‘Beggars And Vagrants’ Category: What It Means

Census 2027 will remove the separate ‘beggars and vagrants’ category, placing the group under the broader “others” classification.
The change means future Census tables will no longer provide separate demographic data on beggars and vagrants by factors such as age, education, religion and state.
Officials have previously raised concerns over the reliability of begging data because social stigma may discourage people from identifying themselves as beggars or vagrants.
For the first time, India's Census will not record separate data on people identified as beggars and vagrants, with the category being removed from the Census 2027 questionnaire. The change means future Census tables will no longer provide a separate count or demographic breakdown of people in this category.
The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner (ORGI) decided to exclude 'begging' as a distinct category for the first time in India's census history. The upcoming Census 2027 will be India's first digital census, delayed from its original 2021 schedule.
Why Census 2027 Is Dropping The Category
Earlier, beggars/vagrants were listed under non-economic activity. They were listed alongside students, people doing household duties, dependants, pensioners, rentiers and others. Now they will be included under “others”. Therefore, there won't be separate Census tables showing their number by age, religion, state/UT, education, etc.
In the 2011 Census, enumerators classified 'beggars, vagrants etc.' as a sub-category under 'non-workers'. The previous nationwide enumeration exercise recorded a total of 3.72 lakh beggars in India.
This comprised 2.21 lakh males and 1.51 lakh females across the country. West Bengal recorded the highest number of beggars in 2011 with over 81,000 individuals.
Uttar Pradesh followed closely in the state-wise distribution. The ORGI maintained this classification framework throughout the previous census cycle before implementing the current revisions.
Why Previous Begging Data Was Considered Unreliable
A report by The Times of India stated that the figures for “beggars and vagrants” recorded in earlier Census exercises were deemed unreliable because many people in this category were hesitant to identify themselves as such, owing to the social stigma associated with begging and vagrancy.
"Census rules require the enumerator to record the occupation/non-economic activity as declared by the respondent," an officer told TOI.
The Census questionnaire will also add “natural calamities” to the list of reasons for migration, alongside work, business, education, marriage, moving after birth, moving with the household and “any other” reason.
As per Census 2011, there are 4,13,670 beggars and vagrants in the country, a statement by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said. The Ministry had initiated pilot project on Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging in seven cities namely Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur and Patna. These pilots are being implemented with the support of State Governments/UTs/Local Urban Bodies and Voluntary Organizations etc., which provide comprehensive measures including survey and identification, mobilization, rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, awareness generation, counseling, education, skill development and sustainable settlement of persons engaged in begging.
Meanwhile, a total of 2,653 children found engaged in the act of begging have been rehabilitated since inception of the sub-scheme i.e. October 23, 2023. Out of these, 1,507 children have been reunited with their parents or families, 305 children have been linked to Anganwadi Centres, 206 children have been referred to the Child Welfare Committee and 635 children have been facilitated for enrolment in schools.