Census 2027 To Drop ‘Beggars And Vagrants’ Category: What It Means

As per Census 2011, there are 4,13,670 beggars and vagrants in the country, a statement by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said. The Ministry had initiated pilot project on Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging in seven cities namely Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur and Patna. These pilots are being implemented with the support of State Governments/UTs/Local Urban Bodies and Voluntary Organizations etc., which provide comprehensive measures including survey and identification, mobilization, rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, awareness generation, counseling, education, skill development and sustainable settlement of persons engaged in begging.