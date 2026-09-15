US Flags Munition Shortfalls As Iran War Cost Hits $33.4 Billion: Pentagon

Operation Epic Fury cost the US military $33.4 billion by 29 June, according to a Lead Inspector General report.
Expended munitions accounted for the largest share at $22.3 billion, alongside $7.4 billion in incremental obligations and $3.7 billion in equipment losses.
The Pentagon warned of strategic inventory shortfalls and persistent bottlenecks in solid rocket motors, propellants, and skilled manufacturing labour.
Operation Epic Fury had cost the US military $33.4 billion by June 29, a new Lead Inspector General report covering the war through June 30 showed. The report warned that heavy use of munitions had created “strategic inventory shortfalls” and bottlenecks in the defence industrial base.
Replenishing expended arms remains an urgent challenge. Combat expenditures throughout Operation Epic Fury triggered “strategic inventory shortfalls” and uncovered deep industrial choke points, the Office of the under secretary for acquisition and sustainment stated.
Cost Breakdown Details
Three main categories drove the overall outlay. Expended munitions accounted for $22.3 billion of the bill, while cumulative incremental obligations reached $7.4 billion and equipment losses totaled $3.7 billion.
The total did not include the cost of repairing infrastructure damaged during the conflict. Munitions accounted for the biggest share of the bill.
Production Bottlenecks Identified
The Pentagon is trying to refill stocks quickly. It said it was speeding up procurement and production, stockpiling critical materials and components and expanding production capacity.
Key steps include ramping up active assembly lines, broadening military manufacturing sites, safeguarding component supply networks and partnering with international allies to counter depleted stocks. Expanding this manufacturing base, however, will still require “significant lead time.”
Some bottlenecks have proved persistent. The report identified solid rocket motors, high-grade explosives and propellants and skilled manufacturing labour as the main constraints.
Scale Of The Campaign
The campaign was large. More than 50,000 US service members were deployed across the US central command area of responsibility, while the operation required extensive air, maritime and logistical support.
Enemy strikes came from multiple fronts. Iran and allied militias fired thousands of missiles alongside one-way attack drones at American troops, military bases, naval vessels, regional nations and commercial shipping.
The Middle east defense network intercepted more than 6,000 one-way attack drones and more than 1,500 ballistic missiles targeting US and partner forces, the report said. That meant more than 7,500 incoming threats were intercepted across the region.