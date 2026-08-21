The Odyssey Worldwide Collection: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Becomes Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film

The Odyssey has overtaken Deadpool & Wolverine to claim a major box-office record.
Christopher Nolan’s epic has crossed $1.35 billion worldwide and continues its strong run.
Matt Damon’s film has also become the biggest hit of several stars’ careers.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has added another major milestone to its already impressive box-office run. The Matt Damon-led epic has now become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, overtaking Deadpool & Wolverine after crossing $1.35 billion worldwide.
The film has earned around $516 million in the US and Canada, while its international haul has crossed $800 million. Its global total currently stands at $1.352 billion, putting it ahead of the $1.338 billion earned by Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.
The Odyssey box office beats Deadpool & Wolverine
The Odyssey opened in theatres with $123 million domestically before continuing its strong run across international markets. It became the sixth film of the year to cross the $1 billion mark and currently ranks second among the year's biggest releases.
The film also received a boost from its delayed release in China. With its worldwide earnings continuing to climb, the epic is now projected to finish its theatrical run above $1.5 billion.
Ryan Reynolds, whose Deadpool & Wolverine previously held the record, congratulated Nolan and the cast and crew on social media. The milestone was celebrated with a reference to the 2024 superhero film.
About Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey
Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus as he attempts to return to Ithaca after the Trojan War. His journey involves mythical creatures, dangerous encounters and a long struggle to reunite with his wife Penelope and son Telemachus.
The film features an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o. It has also become the highest-grossing film of Matt Damon, Hathaway, Pattinson and Holland’s respective careers.
The Odyssey was released in theatres on July 17 and has received strong critical acclaim for its performances, storytelling and visual scale.