Tom Cruise’s Digger Bombs With $8 Million Opening, Heads for One of His Biggest Career Flops

Digger's Reception

The movie's dismal reception pushed Warner Bros. to take an unusual approach in its marketing, using criticism of the film as part of its advertising and encouraging audiences to make up their own minds. Its chances of gaining awards recognition seem dodgy. The film received a C+ CinemaScore from moviegoers, placing it among the weakest audience grades of Cruise’s career. Critics have also been divided over the movie, which currently holds a 51% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter’s chief film critic David Rooney was particularly harsh in his assessment, describing the film as “dead and buried.”