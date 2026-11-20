Marvel transforms Tony Stark into The Iron Thing in Hulk War.
Infernal Avengers include monstrous versions of Spider-Man and Captain America.
Hulk War: Infernal Rage launches with its first issue in February 2027.
Marvel has revealed a shocking new identity for Iron Man in its upcoming comic-book event Hulk War: Infernal Rage. Tony Stark, the billionaire inventor behind the iconic red-and-gold armour, has been transformed into a monstrous creature called The Iron Thing. However, this is not a new superhero taking over the Iron Man mantle. It is Stark himself in a disturbing new form.
The transformation is part of the Infernal Hulk's growing army of corrupted superheroes, known as the Infernal Avengers. Several familiar Marvel characters are also getting horrifying new appearances in the storyline.
How does Tony Stark become The Iron Thing?
In the comic's storyline, Stark is defeated by the Infernal Hulk despite wearing his powerful Hellbuster armour and carrying a spear connected to the One Above All. He subsequently becomes one of the Hulk's monstrous recruits.
The new version of Iron Man is depicted as a massive, misshapen creature with a grey mask covering his face. His familiar high-tech armour and engineering abilities are no longer central to his appearance. Instead, he appears to rely on brute strength.
Artist Nic Klein, who is illustrating the series, described the character as a “huge, gross, veiny lump of flesh and muscle”, adding that The Iron Thing might be his favourite of the Infernal Avengers to draw.
Iron Man is not the only Avenger transformed
The Infernal Avengers also include monstrous versions of Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Jubilee and Vision. Peter Parker becomes The Arthropod, with a giant spider emerging from his abdomen, while Steve Rogers is transformed into The War Dead.
Carol Danvers takes the form of The Ebon Sphinx, Jubilee becomes The Angler and Vision is turned into a giant brain housed inside a robotic body. These transformations form part of the Infernal Hulk's plan to build an army capable of threatening the Marvel Universe.
When does Hulk War: Infernal Rage release?
Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and illustrated by Nic Klein, Hulk War: Infernal Rage will be a five-issue series. Its first issue is scheduled to arrive in comic-book stores on February 3, 2027.
The storyline is separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no announced connection between The Iron Thing and the MCU's future films.