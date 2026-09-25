Avengers: Endgame Encore New Scenes Tease Loki & Drum Hype For Doomsday

In the third credits scene, Bruce is shown to be in an underground bunker tinkering on a serum to stifle his hulking. Abruptly, Doctor Doom smashes into Bruce’s facility and Bruce morphs into the roaring Hulk to face him, but we don’t see what happens next. Does this imply Bruce and/or Hulk will reappear in Doomsday, and will he be under Doctor Doom’s control? The questions ar eintriguing.