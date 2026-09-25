Avengers: Endgame Encore New Scenes Tease Loki & Drum Hype For Doomsday

Avengers: Endgame Encore brings fresh footage.
The expanded version includes several post-credits scenes.
The re-release is designed to cash on anticipation for Doomsday.
The Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release has been in the Marvel pipeline for over a year. Four short teasers were added to last year’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, each teasing a different piece of the Doomsday puzzle.
These new Endgame Encore scenes were filmed during Doomsday production and attached to the much-hyped re-release to bridge the two massive Avengers stories.
Endgame Encore Additional Scenes Details
In the first post credits scene, Steve and Peggy dance, there's a knock on the door. Rogers hides, and when Peggy asks the stranger whether she can help him, the visitor answers that it's the other way around; he can help them both. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is then revealed, and Steve staggers out of hiding.
The second scene unfurls inside the Time Variance Authority, featuring Mobius (Owen Wilson), Casey (Eugene Cordero), Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) and the AI character Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). The TVA team detects two Earth-like worlds on a collision course in what they identify as an incursion, with both worlds firing on each other. The situation rapidly escalates as additional alternate worlds begin colliding and being destroyed, revealing that the entire multiverse is in the process of collapsing.
In the third credits scene, Bruce is shown to be in an underground bunker tinkering on a serum to stifle his hulking. Abruptly, Doctor Doom smashes into Bruce’s facility and Bruce morphs into the roaring Hulk to face him, but we don’t see what happens next. Does this imply Bruce and/or Hulk will reappear in Doomsday, and will he be under Doctor Doom’s control? The questions ar eintriguing.
The final addition arrives at the very end of the credits. In the original Endgame, the closing moments had a mysterious metallic clanging sound that canny fans located as the sound from the first Iron Man (2008), when Tony Stark, played by Downey Jr., was forging his original suit of armour in a cave.
Avengers: Doomsday is out in theatres on December 18, the same date as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 3. It's the most hyped movie event of the year.