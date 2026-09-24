Vir Das Lands Historic Third International Emmy Nod, Real Kashmir Football Club Also Nominated

Vir Das gathered an unprecedented third International Emmy nomination for his Fool Volume.
Real Kashmir Football Club also landed a nod in Drama Series.
Winners will be announced on November 23.
India has scored two nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2026, with comedian Vir Das scooping his third nomination. Web series Real Kashmir Football Club has been nominated in the Drama Series category.
Real Kashmir Football Club, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, has been nominated alongside A Thousand Blows, Careme and Menem in the Drama Series category. The series premiered on SonyLIV in December 2025. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, it is inspired by the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir
Manav Kaul Talks About Real Kashmir Football Club's Emmy Nomination
Kaul opened up to Hindustan Times about the nomination, “I just got the news, just a few minutes back and I’m just messaging and congratulating the entire team because they’ve worked really hard,” he said, adding that the news had not yet fully sunk in.
Kaul reminisced how he discovered the nomination. “I just got a message and someone congratulating me, and I said, why are you congratulating me? He said, oh, because your series like is part of like the International Emmy Awards. My God, such a feeling,” he said.
He then contacted director Mahesh Mathai about the nomination. “I messaged Mahesh then and there. He called me and said, ‘No, you’re joking. It must be something, you know.’” Kaul then assured him, “Listen, this is on official Emmy page. It’s true. I then told him that I’m in Paris. Let’s cheers and enjoy this news”, he told the portal.
Vir Das Reacts To Historic Third Emmy Nod
Das’ stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has been nominated in the Comedy category alongside Division Palermo Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Das wrote, “Ummmmm. An International Emmy Nomination. Our third for India. This fool thanks you.”
Talking about the nomination, Vir insisted, "There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I'm just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder."
Vir is now the only Indian who has been nominated thrice at the International Emmys. Vir's first nomination was in 2021 for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India, and his second nomination was in 2023 for his special Vir Das: Landing. He won an Emmy in 2023. In 2024, Das became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards ceremony.
The winners of the 54th International Emmy Awards will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 23.