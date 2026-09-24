Harvey Weinstein Charged With 15-Year Sentence For 2006 Sex Crime

Haley appeared in court on Wednesday morning and delivered a victim impact statement. “Having been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein has had a devastating effect on my life and sense of security that may never go away. Making the decision to speak up will have me looking over my shoulder for years to come. It has often felt like I was the one on trial. This process has been the worst decision of my life, for me personally. I considered pulling out so many times.”

