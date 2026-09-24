Harvey Weinstein Charged With 15-Year Sentence For 2006 Sex Crime

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with 15 years in prison for a 2006 sexual assault.
The producer was hit was a wave of sexual assault allegations in 2017.
The new verdict comes after several mistrials.
Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in Manhattan to 15 years in prison Wednesday for a felony sex crime. He's charged for sexually assaulting former TV production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment.
Haley appeared in court on Wednesday morning and delivered a victim impact statement. “Having been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein has had a devastating effect on my life and sense of security that may never go away. Making the decision to speak up will have me looking over my shoulder for years to come. It has often felt like I was the one on trial. This process has been the worst decision of my life, for me personally. I considered pulling out so many times.”
“It’s a life sentence for me,” she added.
Once among the most powerful figures in the entertainment industry, Weinstein was an Oscar-winning producer whose hits included Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction and Chocolat. He was cast off the wagon after a spate of sexual assault allegations in 2017 triggered the #MeToo movement.
“Reflecting on all that has happened since 2017 has helped me recognize how my past conduct has negatively affected others. I live with many regrets and sincerely apologize to anyone I have affected with my actions,” Weinstein said.
The Weinstein Trials
Judge Curtis Farber insisted that Weinstein would be remembered not just for producing films, but for being the face of the #MeToo movement. Farber pronounced that Weinstein took advantage of Haley’s dreams of working in the film industry.
“You had it all,” Farber said. “Your legacy could have been cemented with greatness. But you threw it all away by assaulting Miriam Haley.”
Weinstein faced up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting Haley at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. He has already served more than six years as his case cycled through the criminal justice system. Weinstein was originally sentenced to 23 years in prison after a jury convicted him of assaulting Haley and raping an aspiring actress, Jessica Mann, in 2013.