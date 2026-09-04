Gloria Steinem: A Rare Feminist Icon

Summary of this article

Steinem, who passed away a few days ago, was an iconic feminist, standing up for many causes—fighting for the right to abortion, the importance of asking questions, creating listening circles in her home, being a fierce critic of marriage and speaking openly about her many relationships with wealthy and influential men.

Steinem was also a central figure in the battle women’s groups in America waged in the seventies to get all states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Steinem leaves behind a contested legacy: while some will celebrate her for all that she tried to do in her long and full life, others remain critical of the compromises she made, the controversial stances she took, and what these somewhat paradoxical circumstances mean for our feminisms today.