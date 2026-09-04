I’m Game Box Office Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Earns Over ₹5 Crore, Outpaces Yash's Toxic

I’m Game earned over ₹5 crore across India on its opening day.
The Malayalam version led the box-office haul with ₹4.30 crore, supplemented by Telugu and Hindi earnings.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film marks Dulquer Salmaan's first Malayalam release since King of Kotha in 2023.
I'm Game box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game has opened at ₹5.05 crore on day one, marking his return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha (2023). Nahas Hidhayath’s action thriller hit theatres on September 3 across 2,714 shows with an overall India occupancy of 44%, according to Sacnilk.
The opening is below the first-day haul of King of Kotha, which made ₹6.85 crore in 2023. I’m Game has outpaced Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups in single-day collections. The Kannada star’s pan-India film took in ₹4 crore on its ninth day. It also puts I’m Game among Dulquer’s stronger openers, even if it falls short of his biggest starts.
I'm Game box office breakdown
Of the ₹5.05 crore opening-day total, ₹4.30 crore came from the Malayalam version. The Telugu version contributed ₹0.65 crore and the Hindi version ₹0.10 crore.
I’m Game has moved into Dulquer’s top five highest-opening films. The titles ahead of it are Lucky Baskhar at ₹7.35 crore, King of Kotha at ₹6.85 crore and Kurup at ₹5.60 crore.
Release and cast
The film had first been planned for the Onam festival period with Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. It was later delayed, and the film eventually reached theatres on September 3. Alongside Dulquer, the film also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.
I'm Game plot
The narrative tracks a gambler whose fortunes shift drastically when unpredictable developments plunge him into deep trouble. Audience Response Audience reactions have been mixed. Critics and viewers have offered a split response to the film. Many viewers said the first half worked well. The second half, however, drew criticism for its writing and execution. Nahas Hidhayath directed the film, and he co-wrote the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. Production And Career Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese produced the film under the Wayfarer Films banner. The project also brings Dulquer back to Malayalam cinema after “King of Kotha”. In recent years, he has continued working across Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films.