I’m Game Box Office Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Earns Over ₹5 Crore, Outpaces Yash's Toxic

I'm Game plot

The narrative tracks a gambler whose fortunes shift drastically when unpredictable developments plunge him into deep trouble. Audience Response Audience reactions have been mixed. Critics and viewers have offered a split response to the film. Many viewers said the first half worked well. The second half, however, drew criticism for its writing and execution. Nahas Hidhayath directed the film, and he co-wrote the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. Production And Career Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese produced the film under the Wayfarer Films banner. The project also brings Dulquer back to Malayalam cinema after “King of Kotha”. In recent years, he has continued working across Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films.