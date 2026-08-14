IFFM 2026 Winners: Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal Among Top Honourees

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Standout Indian talents Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma, and Rasika Dugal were also among the major winners.

IFFM 2026 winners
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 winners Photo: Specially arranged
Summary of this article

  • The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 officially announced its winners in Melbourne.

  • The awards celebrate an exceptional line-up of films, filmmakers, actors, and storytellers from India and the subcontinent.

  • Rishab Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan secured top honours at the prestigious film festival.

The 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicked off on August 13 with a star-studded press conference that brought together some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. IFFM 2026 officially announced its much-anticipated winners. The festival celebrates an exceptional line-up of films, filmmakers, actors and storytellers from India and the subcontinent.

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By Garima Das

Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal are among the standout winners taking home top honours. Varma bagged the Best Actor (Series) award for his performance in Matka King, while Dugal received the Best Actress (Series) award for Delhi Crime Season 3.

Dulquer Salmaan won Best Actor for Kaantha, while Kirti Kulhari took home Best Actress for her performance in Full Plate, in the film category.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was named Best Film, The Great Shamshuddin Family received a Special Mention for Best Film, while Rima Das’ Assamese-language film Not a Hero was honoured as Best Indie Film. Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) received a Special Mention in the Indie Film category.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the full list of winners of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

  • Best Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

  • Best Film - Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family

  • Best Indie Film - Not a Hero - Rima Das

  • Special Mention - Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)

  • Best Director: Rishab Shetty - Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

  • Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan - Kaantha

  • Best Actress: Kirti Kulhari - Full Plate

  • Best Film from the Subcontinent: No Good Men - Shahrbanoo Sadat

  • Best Documentary Film: Flying Tigers - Madhushree Dutta

  • People’s Choice Award: Saiyaara

  • Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe: Sitaare Zameen Par

  • Special Mention - Equality in Cinema: Simran Mangeshkar - Sitaare Zameen Par

  • Rainbow Storyteller Award: Lala and Poppy

  • Short Film Competition (Australia): The Weight of Soil

  • Short Film Competition (India): Jo’s Turn

  • Best Actor (Series): Vijay Varma - Matka King

  • Best Actress (Series): Rasika Dugal - Delhi Crime 3

  • Best Series: Freedom At Midnight, Season 2

  • Artist of Distinction: Pankaj Tripathi

  • Special Recognition: 30 Years of Rani Mukerji

  • Leadership in Cinema: Rishab Shetty

  • Excellence in Cinema: Rekha

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