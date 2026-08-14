IFFM 2026 Winners: Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal Among Top Honourees

The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 officially announced its winners in Melbourne.
The awards celebrate an exceptional line-up of films, filmmakers, actors, and storytellers from India and the subcontinent.
Rishab Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan secured top honours at the prestigious film festival.
The 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicked off on August 13 with a star-studded press conference that brought together some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. IFFM 2026 officially announced its much-anticipated winners. The festival celebrates an exceptional line-up of films, filmmakers, actors and storytellers from India and the subcontinent.
Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal are among the standout winners taking home top honours. Varma bagged the Best Actor (Series) award for his performance in Matka King, while Dugal received the Best Actress (Series) award for Delhi Crime Season 3.
Dulquer Salmaan won Best Actor for Kaantha, while Kirti Kulhari took home Best Actress for her performance in Full Plate, in the film category.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was named Best Film, The Great Shamshuddin Family received a Special Mention for Best Film, while Rima Das’ Assamese-language film Not a Hero was honoured as Best Indie Film. Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) received a Special Mention in the Indie Film category.
Here's the full list of winners of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026
Best Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Best Film - Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family
Best Indie Film - Not a Hero - Rima Das
Special Mention - Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)
Best Director: Rishab Shetty - Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1
Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan - Kaantha
Best Actress: Kirti Kulhari - Full Plate
Best Film from the Subcontinent: No Good Men - Shahrbanoo Sadat
Best Documentary Film: Flying Tigers - Madhushree Dutta
People’s Choice Award: Saiyaara
Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe: Sitaare Zameen Par
Special Mention - Equality in Cinema: Simran Mangeshkar - Sitaare Zameen Par
Rainbow Storyteller Award: Lala and Poppy
Short Film Competition (Australia): The Weight of Soil
Short Film Competition (India): Jo’s Turn
Best Actor (Series): Vijay Varma - Matka King
Best Actress (Series): Rasika Dugal - Delhi Crime 3
Best Series: Freedom At Midnight, Season 2
Artist of Distinction: Pankaj Tripathi
Special Recognition: 30 Years of Rani Mukerji
Leadership in Cinema: Rishab Shetty
Excellence in Cinema: Rekha