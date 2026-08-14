Anupama Parameswaran Reveals Why She Postponed Her Engagement: ‘Would've Ended In Divorce’

"For the people who call me a gold digger and all these names, I want to make one thing clear. I would have gotten married to that person, and probably that would’ve ended up in a divorce if I didn’t stop the engagement call. I knew this was not love; this was just desperation so that I would quit acting. I always said, I think this person is really young. We need to take a little more time. If the concern is kids, we can freeze eggs," she said.