Anupama Parameswaran Reveals Why She Postponed Her Engagement: ‘Would've Ended In Divorce’

Anupama Parameswaran spoke about her recent breakup and healing process.
She disclosed being in a relationship with a narcissistic and controlling partner for two years before calling off their planned engagement.
She addressed critics who labelled her a gold digger, explaining that she stopped the engagement because she felt the marriage would end in divorce.
Actor Anupama Parameswaran recently ended her relationship. The actress opened up about her two-year relationship with a "narcissistic" partner and how she postponed their engagement following a gut instinct. She has frequently shared her journey of recovering from the controlling partnership with her social media followers.
Why did Anupama Parameswaran postpone her engagement?
Speaking on Dhanya Varma's YouTube channel, Parameswaran said that the relationship moved at an alarming pace. The ex-boyfriend's family was already planning destination wedding details just three months into the courtship. Anupama flagged this rapid timeline, stating that such speed was a red flag indicating controlling behaviour.
"By the time they start controlling you, they would get attached to you to an extent where, after the first couple of dates, you’re taken to their house. You’re meeting their family, having lunch with them. And in three months, the person is talking about engagement. And the family is asking, which destination do you prefer, how many people do you want? Three months into the relationship…it can’t be that fast," she said
She said she had a "gut" feeling that it was not love but "desperation to get her under control."
"Instead of feeling at peace, she always felt worried in the relationship," Anupama said.
Addressing gold digger labels
Parameswaran confronted her critics directly. She rejected accusations of being a "gold digger" after the split. Instead, she halted the engagement to avoid an inevitable divorce, realising the rush was a ploy to end her acting career. She even offered to freeze her eggs to ease his worries about age and children.
"For the people who call me a gold digger and all these names, I want to make one thing clear. I would have gotten married to that person, and probably that would’ve ended up in a divorce if I didn’t stop the engagement call. I knew this was not love; this was just desperation so that I would quit acting. I always said, I think this person is really young. We need to take a little more time. If the concern is kids, we can freeze eggs," she said.
Dating rumours with Dhruv Vikram
In July 2026, she shared her breakup online. The actor spoke candidly about the split but kept her former partner anonymous. She last posted in February 2026 before making her recent return.
She claimed she was banned from promoting her hit film Dragon (2025) or posting online without permission. She compared her unnamed ex-boyfriend's unpredictable behaviour to Vikram's split-personality character Anniyan.
Rumours previously linked Anupama and actor Dhruv Vikram. The speculations began after they starred together in Bison Kaalamaadan and attended award shows in Chennai and Mumbai.