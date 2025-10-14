Bison Trailer: Dhruv Vikram As Kabaddi Player Grapples With Societal Oppression In Mari Selvaraj's Sports Drama

Dhruv Vikram on Mari Selvaraj

At the pre-release event of Bison, Dhruv was all praise for his 'guru' Mari Selvaraj. "No matter how much I thank my guru, Mari Selvaraj sir, it won’t be enough. Some people were saying that I wasted 2-3 years on his films, but for Mari sir, I would wait 10 years to make a film with him. This film would be even better if Mari sir had acted in it. Each time as an actor, if you can recapture 10% of what he is showing us on set, it would be correct," he said.