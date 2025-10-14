Bison Trailer: Dhruv Vikram As Kabaddi Player Grapples With Societal Oppression In Mari Selvaraj's Sports Drama

The trailer for Dhruv Vikram's Bison is out. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the sports drama will hit the screens on October 17, 2025

Bison trailer
Dhruv Vikram in Bison Kaalamaadan trailer Photo: YouTube
  • Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, promises a politically charged film

  • The sports drama has been directed by Mari Selvaraj

  • It will be released in theatres on October 17, 2025

The much-awaited Bison Kaalamaadan trailer was unveiled by the makers on October 13. Headlined by Kollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram, the sports drama is directed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The film is all set to hit the screens during Diwali.

The almost 4-minute trailer gives us a glimpse of the life of a lower-caste boy (played by Dhruv Vikram) who is passionate about kabaddi, but is oppressed by the other people around him. Dhruv’s character and his family face hurdles from the powerful ones in the village, but he struggles to fulfil his dream and the aspirations of his community.

Bison is more than just a sports drama. It promises a politically charged film which will show how a young, oppressed boy is constantly challenged by India's rigid caste and social discrimination and how he fights for dignity and respect.

Pa Ranjith, who has co-produced the film, shared the trailer on his X handle and wrote, "In a Land of Chaos, rises a Believer. 4 Days to go until his last Raid."

Watch Bison trailer here.

Nivas K. Prasanna’s background score and the stunning cinematography, colour palette have added depth to the scenes. Selvaraj, who is known for making movies about social and political realities of caste oppression, is yet again set to enthral the audience with this social drama.

Bison cast

Apart from Dhruv Vikram, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Pasupathy, Lal, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan, among others, in significant roles.

Bison release date

It has been jointly produced by Applause Entertainment and Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions. The film marks Mari Selvaraj and Pa Ranjith's reunion after their blockbuster Pariyerum Perumal (2018). Bison Kaalamaadan will arrive in theatres on October 17, 2025.

Dhruv Vikram on Mari Selvaraj

At the pre-release event of Bison, Dhruv was all praise for his 'guru' Mari Selvaraj. "No matter how much I thank my guru, Mari Selvaraj sir, it won’t be enough. Some people were saying that I wasted 2-3 years on his films, but for Mari sir, I would wait 10 years to make a film with him. This film would be even better if Mari sir had acted in it. Each time as an actor, if you can recapture 10% of what he is showing us on set, it would be correct," he said.

The 28-year-old actor also shared how he used to eagerly wait for Selvaraj's approval on set. "I used to yearn to hear the words ‘take ok’ and ‘super da’ from him on set. I used to feel like I had done something in life if he said ‘take ok’ itself. Thank you, Mari sir, for the effort you put into this film and thinking of me to play the lead role," he added.

Published At:
