According to Agan's father (Sarathkumar), his son is ‘good-for-nothing’. Kural works as Agan's assistant in organising events. She brings changes in his life, and soon he stops smoking and begins to like chocolates. Eventually, he develops feelings for her, but according to Kural, ‘the concept of love won’t work out' between them. The trailer ends with Kural asking Agan, “Devadas sir, why did you do all this?”