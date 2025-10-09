Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer Dude trailer was released on Thursday
Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film is set to release in theatres on October 17
The Tamil romantic comedy explores themes of unrequited love, loss, and self-discovery
Ahead of its release on October 17, the makers of the Tamil romantic-comedy Dude have unveiled its trailer on Thursday (October 9). Headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, the film explores themes of unrequited love, loss, and self-realisation. The trailer shows Agan's (Ranganathan) journey of love and self-discovery. Mamitha Baiju plays Kural, Agan's love interest.
The almost 3-minute trailer shows Agan developing his feelings for Kural. But the latter seems to consider him just as a good friend and nothing else. The trailer is a blend of comedy, romance, chaos and lots of drama, and amidst all these, we also see Agan navigating the emotional highs and lows of his life, which leads to self-discovery.
According to Agan's father (Sarathkumar), his son is ‘good-for-nothing’. Kural works as Agan's assistant in organising events. She brings changes in his life, and soon he stops smoking and begins to like chocolates. Eventually, he develops feelings for her, but according to Kural, ‘the concept of love won’t work out' between them. The trailer ends with Kural asking Agan, “Devadas sir, why did you do all this?”
Pradeep has already won hearts with his performances in Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025). With Dude, he is yet again expected to receive an overwhelming response.
Watch the trailer of Dude here.
About Dude
Dude is written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. Anil Yerneni has served as the co-producer. Mythri Movie Makers has backed the film.
Apart from Ranganathan and Baiju, the film also stars R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam, among others, in significant roles.
Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer, Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music of the film, and Barath Vikraman has served as the editor. Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan have done the stunt choreography.
Dude release date
Dude will be released in theatres on October 17, 2025, clashing with other South films, including Mari Selvaraj's Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram.
Pradeep Ranganathan's LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) was also supposed to be released in October during Diwali, but makers have postponed it to December 18, 2025, to avoid a clash with Dude.
LIK also stars Krithi Shetty in the female lead. It is a futuristic rom-com set in 2040. The film has been produced by Nayanthara.