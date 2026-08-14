Jr NTR Health Update: Actor Discharged After Shoulder Surgery; Thanks Everyone For 'Support'

Details about the injury

The RRR star sustained his shoulder injury on July 27, with his team confirming the news. "We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support," the team stated.