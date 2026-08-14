Jr NTR Health Update: Actor Discharged After Shoulder Surgery; Thanks Everyone For 'Support'

Jr NTR was discharged from KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad on Thursday following successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery.
The actor expressed gratitude to his medical team, family, and fans for their support.
Following the injury, the release of his upcoming film Dragon has been postponed to June 11, 2027.
Actor Jr NTR left KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, on Thursday (August 13) following successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery. Dr. RA Purnachandra Tejaswi and Dr. Nithin Bejjanki performed the procedure on Wednesday (August 12).
Expressing gratitude, Jr NTR posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS. To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!"
Hospital shares Jr NTR health update
KIMS Hospitals announced Jr NTR's discharge with a positive update, sharing a photo of the actor with his team of doctors on X. "We’re pleased to share that actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery led by Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, and Dr. Nithin Bejjanki," the hospital stated. The hospital further informed that he will enter a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision towards a full recovery. Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS, wished Jr NTR a speedy and complete recovery.
Details about the injury
The RRR star sustained his shoulder injury on July 27, with his team confirming the news. "We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support," the team stated.
Jr NTR's upcoming projects
His upcoming film is Dragon, set against the backdrop of the opium trade in 1967. He will play Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company.
Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett round out the cast.
The release has been postponed to June 11, 2027.