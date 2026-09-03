Obsession Launches A Massive Oscar Campaign, Led By Best Actress-Hopeful Inde Navarrette

Focus Features is going bad with Obsession, its highest-grossing title to date. A huge Oscar campaign is on the cards. Curry Barker's horror hit dominated most of the conversation this year and turned its lead star Inde Navarrette a major force to reckon with. Variety reported that Focus is launching a campaign for 15 of the Academy Award categories. It's ambitious, but perhaps close in spirit to a film that unexpectedly took over the world. Focus is aiming to bring Navarrette onto Best Actress consideration.