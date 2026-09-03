Toxic English Version Gets Release Date, Yash’s Film To Arrive With A Shorter Cut

Toxic's English version will arrive in select Indian theatres this week.
The English cut is approximately 17 minutes shorter than Kannada version.
Yash's Toxic has collected ₹322 crore worldwide within eight days.
Toxic's English version release date has finally been announced. More than a week after Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened in Indian theatres, the makers have confirmed that the English-language version will now get a theatrical release in select cinemas.
The film was simultaneously written and shot in Kannada and English. However, while the Kannada version and its dubbed versions were released across India, the English version was not initially made available in Indian theatres.
Toxic english version will have a shorter runtime
The makers announced the update on Toxic's official social media pages, writing, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in English - one of the languages the film was written and shot in. A shorter cut from the Indian language version. In cinemas from September 4, 2026.”
The English version will run for 176.52 minutes, or approximately two hours and 56 minutes, according to the CBFC website. In comparison, the Kannada version has a runtime of 194.12 minutes, which comes to around three hours and 14 minutes.
This makes the Toxic English cut roughly 17 minutes shorter than the Kannada version. The English version has also received an A certificate from the CBFC.
Toxic english version release sparks fan reactions
The announcement has raised fresh questions among fans, particularly about why the English version was delayed in India despite being one of the film's original languages. Some viewers have also expressed curiosity about what has been removed from the shorter cut.
While a few fans said they were interested in watching the film again in English, others urged the makers to retain scenes they believed were missing from the Indian language versions.
Bookings for the English version have opened in select theatres in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The film's English version is set to arrive in cinemas on September 4, 2026.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹234 crore net in India and ₹322 crore gross worldwide in eight days.