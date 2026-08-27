Veteran Telugu Actor And Producer GV Narayana Rao Dies At 73 After Health Issues

GV Narayana Rao died on Wednesday evening at the age of 73 after battling health issues.
Rao made his acting debut in K. Balachander's 1976 film Anthuleni Katha, winning the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he acted in more than 100 films.
Prominent Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao passed away in Hyderabad at age 73. He had been suffering from health issues for the past few days and left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday (August 26) evening, as per a post by Vamsi Kaka on X.
Who was GV Narayana Rao?
Born in Kurumaddali village, Krishna district, Narayana Rao made his film debut in K. Balachander's 1976 film Anthuleni Katha, winning the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, Narayana Rao acted in nearly 200 films.
Narayana Rao received training at the Madras Film Institute. His other works include Mutyaala Pallaki, Angadi Bomma, Chilakamma Cheppindi, Gang Leader and Hitler, among others.
He produced films like Devantakudu, Intiko Rudramma, Yamudiki Mogudu, Pelleni Shubham Naaku and more.
He also acted in several hit TV serials like Pasupu Kumkuma and Sundarakanda while staying active in the film world during his final years.
He shared a lifelong friendship with superstar Rajinikanth, who was his batchmate at the Madras Film Institute.
Rao collaborated closely with Megastar Chiranjeevi, co-starring in several hits like Chattaniki Kallu Levu, Manchu Pallaki, Raja Vikramarka, Gang Leader and Hitler.
Tributes pour in for GV Narayana Rao
Movie Artists Association and Telugu Film Producers Council expressed condolences over Narayana Rao's demise.
Film personalities have paid heartfelt tributes to Narayana Rao on social media.
May his soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.