Samay Raina’s Maha Cyber Felicitation Leaves Devendra Fadnavis In Splits

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was seen laughing along as the comedian also made the room crack up over a plate of biscuits.

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Samay Raina At The Maha Cyber
Samay Raina Makes Devendra Fadnavis Laugh Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Samay Raina joked about Maharashtra Cyber during his felicitation in Mumbai.

  • Devendra Fadnavis laughed as Raina made jokes about the 1930 helpline.

  • Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy resurfaced during the event.

Samay Raina found an unusual way to turn a formal felicitation into a comedy set when he attended a Maharashtra Cyber event in Mumbai. The comedian was honoured by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his contribution to a cyber-awareness short film, but it was his jokes about his past association with the cyber cell that had the audience in stitches.

The event marked the launch of the cyber-awareness short film Digital Arrest and the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem. Several prominent names from the entertainment industry were present, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sonali Bendre, Javed Jaffery, Mangesh Desai and singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

Samay Raina jokes about Maharashtra Cyber

While speaking after being felicitated, Raina's long-running association with Maharashtra Cyber was jokingly brought up. His comment was met with laughter from the room, with Fadnavis, Tripathi and Kelkar among those visibly amused.

The comedian then praised the 1930 helpline, joking that the number was already saved on his phone because calls from it were familiar to him. Maharashtra Cyber was also praised for being highly effective, with Raina quipping that the department could track people down whether they were in India or the US.

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The joke referred to the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, which resulted in police complaints and investigations involving Raina and several others in 2025.

Devendra Fadnavis laughs over biscuit joke

Another video from the event captured a more spontaneous moment. While being felicitated by Fadnavis, Raina noticed a plate of biscuits on the chief minister's table and asked whether he could take one. Permission was immediately granted by Fadnavis, who then burst out laughing along with the rest of the room.

The celebrities were felicitated for their involvement in Maharashtra Cyber’s awareness initiatives. Fadnavis also shared photographs from the event on social media.

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Raina's appearance comes after a difficult period following the India's Got Latent controversy. He eventually returned to stand-up with Still Alive in April 2026 and later brought the show back for its second season in association with Netflix.

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