Miley Cyrus Pays Emotional Tribute To Dolly Parton: ‘I Want To Make Her Proud’

Miley Cyrus remembered Dolly Parton as her godmother and lifelong mentor.
Billy Ray Cyrus also mourned Dolly Parton after her death at 80.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton collaborated on music across several years.
Miley Cyrus has paid an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton following the country music legend's death at 80. Calling Parton her ‘Aunt Dolly’, Cyrus reflected on their deeply personal bond and their final conversations, saying she will continue to carry her godmother's influence with her.
Miley shared the tribute on social media alongside a black-and-white photograph of Parton. She said the most meaningful moments between them would remain private, away from the spotlight. Their relationship went beyond their family connection, with Parton serving as Cyrus' godmother, mentor and frequent musical collaborator.
Miley Cyrus remembers Dolly Parton
Reflecting on their final conversations, Cyrus recalled that music and metamorphosis had been discussed between them. She also said Parton would have wanted her to process the grief through music and continue moving forward.
Cyrus described Parton as an angel who had always been by her side. She ended the tribute by saying that she would always love her and wanted to make her proud.
Parton had been part of Cyrus’ life since before she was born. After touring with Billy Ray Cyrus in the 1990s, Parton was asked by Miley’s parents to become her godmother. She later played the recurring role of Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana, appearing in three episodes between 2006 and 2010.
Billy Ray Cyrus pays tribute to Dolly Parton
Billy Ray Cyrus also remembered Parton in an emotional social media post. Their decades-long friendship was recalled, along with a recent message in which Parton had told him she loved him with her whole heart.
The pair’s musical connection continued through Miley, who performed with Parton several times. They also collaborated on Rockstar, Parton’s 2023 album, recording a new version of Cyrus’ hit Wrecking Ball.
Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives. She died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville surrounded by loved ones.