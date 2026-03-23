The Best Of Both Worlds: How Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana Found A Home Among India’s Gen Z

From left to right: Apoorva Chugh with her customised Miley Cyrus print, Neha Kapoor’s Hannah Montana-themed passport cover, And A Classic Hannah Montana School Bag. Photo: Personal Collection

From left to right: Apoorva Chugh with her customised Miley Cyrus print, Neha Kapoor’s Hannah Montana-themed passport cover, And A Classic Hannah Montana School Bag. Photo: Personal Collection