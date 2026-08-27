Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Epic Drama Sets Grand Dussehra Festival Release In October

Ranabaali release date has been locked for October.
It will hit the theatres around the Dussehra festival.
The epic drama marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first film after their wedding.
The makers of the period saga Ranabaali have officially announced a global theatrical release date, alongside a new poster reveal. The gritty historical film reunites actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on screen.
Taking to social media to share the new poster featuring Deverakonda, the team wrote, "The darkest chapter of our history opens this October. #Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26🔥(sic)."
The project has emerged as a highly anticipated cinematic spectacle. The latest update kicks off a grand promotional run ahead of the autumn festival season.
Ranabaali grand festive release
The movie debuts before Dussehra on October 16, 2026. Producers opted for this strategy to capture the holiday spirit, offering international audiences a massive theatrical experience during their traditional celebrations.
The plot centers on a classic clash between justice and oppression. This narrative mirrors the essence of Dussehra, a festival celebrating the triumph of virtue over evil.
Ranabaali plot
The film is reportedly set between 1854 and 1878 focusing on the South India during British colonial rule and the impact of British economic policies on local communities.
Stellar creative team
Rahul Sankrityan has directed the film with Mythri Movie Makers backing the project, which features a soundtrack by the composing duo Ajay–Atul. Sankrityan has built an industry reputation for his unique narrative style and grand creative scale.
Deverakonda and Mandanna, the fan-favourite on-screen pair are collaborating for the first time after their wedding. Earlier, they starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).
Ranabaali promises to offer a grand cinematic experience through massive production scale and intense storytelling.
Ranabaali's first look video was released on February 28, 2026, to celebrate Deverakonda and Rashmika's real-life wedding.
They got married on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan.