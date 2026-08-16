Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Host Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, Here’s What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will headline Celebrity MasterChef Tamil on Sony platforms.
Banijay Asia produces the Tamil adaptation featuring popular entertainment personalities.
Samantha recently confirmed her pregnancy and upcoming maternity break from work.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to headline Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, the upcoming Tamil adaptation of the popular global cooking reality format. Announced by Sony Pictures Networks India, the show will bring some of Tamil entertainment’s familiar faces into the kitchen and will stream on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV.
What to expect from Celebrity MasterChef Tamil
The show will retain the essence of the global MasterChef format while giving it a distinctly Tamil identity through local flavours, personalities and celebrity culture. Produced by Banijay Asia, the series will see celebrities take on culinary challenges, with further details about the participants yet to be revealed.
The actor added that she was particularly looking forward to seeing Tamil celebrities take risks in the kitchen, make mistakes and compete with unexpected passion. Samantha also teased that she could not reveal who would participate, saying the surprise was part of the fun.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent work
The announcement comes after Samantha confirmed that she and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. The actor made the announcement at the success meet of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, in Hyderabad in June. She also said she would take maternity leave before returning to work.
Maa Inti Bangaaram, which released on June 19, marked Samantha’s return to the big screen after Kushi in 2023. The Telugu action film went on to earn over ₹50 crore globally, according to the figures cited in the source material.
The actor’s new television venture therefore marks a different kind of screen appearance as she prepares to take on a cooking reality show rooted in Tamil entertainment.
No release or streaming date for Celebrity MasterChef Tamil has been announced yet.