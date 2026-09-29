Mammootty was honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat for his performance in Bramayugam.
A video of a woman applying tilak on his forehead during the welcome went viral online.
Some social media users criticised the gesture, while many others congratulated the actor on his award win.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty received the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat for his performance in Bramayugam. He shared the award with Kartik Aaryan, who received the honour for Chandu Champion. A clip of Mammootty's welcome in Gujarat has triggered controversy.
The clip showed him receiving a tilak during his visit to Gujarat. It quickly spread online, sparking a larger debate about religion, culture and public gestures. Some social media users objected to the gesture, while filmmaker-actor Harisree Yousuf came out in support of the legendary actor.
Why is Mammootty facing backlash over a tilak?
Mammootty had travelled to Gujarat to receive his National Film Award. As a traditional gesture, he was welcomed with a tilak on his forehead, drawing criticism from some social media users.
The Statue of Unity page posted the clip. It showed the 75-year-old arriving at the awards ceremony in a white shirt and cream pants and then receiving a bouquet.
A woman welcomed him by applying a tilak on his forehead and draping a tricolour thorthu around his neck.
Many congratulated Mammootty on his win, while a section of netizens objected to his gesture, citing his Muslim identity.
Have a look at some of the comments here.
Harisree Yousuf defends Mammootty
Yousuf addressed the criticism on Instagram. He said a tilak can be a simple traditional gesture to welcome a guest and warned against using religion to attack people online.
Yousuf said most Malayalis were celebrating Mammootty while a smaller set of users were attacking him over the tilak. He also referred to one critic as a "frog in a well".
“You draw a cross, apply a tilak, or bow down and pray; it is all directed towards God. It shows love for our Creator,” he said.
“India is a great country. It is people like you who create communal division. Don’t do anything like this again,” Yousuf added.
He also said the focus should not rest only on Mammootty’s religion or on a single public gesture. He highlighted that the actor has contributed to society through charity.
Yousuf also said Mammootty has backed healthcare groups for years. He pointed to that record and said the actor should not be reduced to a communal debate.
Mammootty's work front
Mammootty was last seen in the spy action film Patriot. He will be seen in Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood with Dhanush. He also has Padayaatra, Mela and Mattancherry Mafia in his kitty.