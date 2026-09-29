New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Digger, Drishyam 3, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit & More

Digger and Drishyam The Conclusion lead this week's major theatrical releases.
Anne Hathaway's Verity also lands in theatres.
Florence Pugh's Netflix series, East of Eden, is out soon.
Tom Cruise is back at the movies with his new film, Digger. It's touted for award season while early reviews have been polarising. Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam franchise wraps with its final chapter. Anne Hathaway brings her fifth and final movie of the year with Verity. OTT has the Nivin Pauly sparkler, Bethlehem Kudumbu Unit.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. East of Eden - Netflix (October 1)
Adapted from John Steinback's novel, East of Eden stars Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Joseph Zada and more. The series is a retelling of Cane and Able, taking place right before World War 1 as two families traverse their intertwined lives and the legacies of their futures and pasts.
2. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - JioHotstar (October 2)
Girish AD's record-breaking Malayalam blockbuster Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (BKU), starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, finally makes its OTT premiere. BKU follows Ashley (Mamitha), who falls in love with her older neighbour Justin (Nivin), a charismatic middle-aged man around 12-13 years her senior.
BKU garnered round ₹330 crore at the worldwide box office, making it one of the year's highest-grossing Indian films.
3. Ohh My Dog - Netflix (October 1)
Directed by Amit Rai and led by Pankaj Tripathi, the comedy-drama follows two parallel timelines. One follows Appu, played by Maahi Rai, whose indie dog Momo goes missing after running off to fetch a ball, a hunt that eventually uncovers an illegal dog meat smuggling racket. The other spins around Prince, a young labourer in Bihar who disappears, with his loyal dog Oscar turning detective to track him down.
4. Pooja Meri Jaan - Zee5 (October 2)
Mrunal Thakur plays Pooja, a young woman whose decision to rebuff a close friend’s romantic advances changes everything. Soon after, a slew of unsettling incidents begin to unfold around her. Huma Qureshi essays a lawyer wrestling with Pooja's situation. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the darkly compelling film on consent and violation arrives after a four-year delay.
5. Dupahiya - Amazon Prime Video (October 1)
The second season of the comedy drama follows Banwari hoping to install a mobile tower on his land to earn a steady income. However, the villagers are resistant to the idea. There's also Roshni's looming SSC challenge, but Amavas proposes a shortcut.
Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora are among the central faces. Sonam Nair serves as director of the slice-of-life show.
Theatre Releases This Week:
6. Drishyam: The Conclusion
The story picks up after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay’s carefully honed world faces a new threat as Rajveer takes charge of the case and sets out to unravel the mystery. Unlike the earlier films, Drishyam: The Conclusion is derived from the franchise but arrives with an original script that branches away from the Malayalam franchise led by Mohanlal. Ajay Devgn and Tabu return, while Jaideep Ahlawat enters the proceedings. The Hindi franchise wraps with this instalment.
7. Digger
Starring Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Huller and more, Digger is a satirical black comedy circling a fictionalized reality where the most powerful man in the entire world embarks on a mission in order to prove that he alone can save humanity as a whole. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G Iñárritu directed the much-anticipated film.
8. Verity
This adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling thriller stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.
The story centers on Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin who she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Ashleigh to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident.
Ashleigh’s arrival at the lavish Crawford estate reveals there are dark secrets lurking which begin to consume her.