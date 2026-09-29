New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Digger, Drishyam 3, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit & More

The story picks up after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay’s carefully honed world faces a new threat as Rajveer takes charge of the case and sets out to unravel the mystery. Unlike the earlier films, Drishyam: The Conclusion is derived from the franchise but arrives with an original script that branches away from the Malayalam franchise led by Mohanlal. Ajay Devgn and Tabu return, while Jaideep Ahlawat enters the proceedings. The Hindi franchise wraps with this instalment.