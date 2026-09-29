After Mirzapur: The Movie, Ravi Kishan To Headline A Devotional Film - Report

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

The project, Ravi Kishan’s second with Mahaveer Jain Films after Naagzilla, is expected to go on floors in January.

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Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan's new film is a spiritual drama Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Ravi Kishan will reportedly headline a devotional drama presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

  • The film marks a rare leading role for Kishan and centres entirely on his character.

  • The makers are positioning the film as a mix of spirituality, humour, emotion and drama.

After Mirzapur: The Movie success, Ravi Kishan is set to headline a yet-to-be-titled Hindi spiritual drama presented by Mahaveer Jain Films. It marks a rare leading role for the actor and puts him at the centre of a story built entirely around his character.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the shoot is slated to begin in January. It is also Kishan’s second project with Mahaveer Jain after Naagzilla, and places him in a markedly different role from his recent films.

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About Ravi Kishan's new film

The story centres on a man who treats God as a friend. His faith is not framed by ritual or distance, and he shares a bond that feels personal and close.

Amit Aarryan wrote and directed the film around that premise. It examines how one man relates to faith, using a different emotional angle, and places at its centre a protagonist who sees God as a close personal companion.

The makers want the subject to feel accessible. They are pitching the film as a mix of spirituality, humour, emotion and drama rather than a solemn devotional tale. They believe that approach will help position it as a wholesome family entertainer.

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Kishan is currently basking in the success of Mirzapur: The Movie.

This film adds another shift in tone. It gives Kishan a central part built entirely around one character’s emotional and spiritual journey.

As the new film is his second outing with Mahaveer Jain Films after Naagzilla, it marks both a reunion and a fresh creative turn for the actor and the banner.

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Once the makers finalise the title of Ravi Kisha's new film, the official announcement is expected.

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