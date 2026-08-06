From ‘Jaldi The Late’ To ‘Home From Work’: Why Ravi Kishan's Viral Clips Keep Taking Over Social Media

Ravi Kishan’s public appearances regularly become memes across India’s social platforms.
Verbal slips like “Home from work” created widely reused online catchphrases.
His expressions and dance clips now function as adaptable reaction templates.
Some public figures go viral because of carefully planned speeches or publicity campaigns. Ravi Kishan usually needs only a camera and a few unscripted seconds. From “Home from work” and “Jaldi the late” to “NEET akhbaar” and a maun vrat that came with an explanation, the Gorakhpur MP has accidentally created an expanding dictionary of internet catchphrases.
His expressions, remarks and dance moves are no longer simply clips from films, podcasts or Parliament. They have become a shared language used across India’s social media.
From Actor-MP To Meme Sensation
Ravi Kishan is an actor, television personality and Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil cinema while also building a political career.
For many younger social media users, however, he is now equally recognisable through phrases such as “Jaldi the late”, “Home from work” and “NEET akhbaar”.
His clips may originate in political interviews or promotional appearances, but once meme creators take over, the original subject often becomes secondary. What remains is the expression, delivery or unusual phrase.
The Maun Vrat That Came With A Speech
One of Ravi Kishan’s latest viral moments came outside Parliament during the Monsoon Session.
When reporters approached him for a comment, he smiled and said he was observing a maun vrat, or vow of silence. He then continued speaking while explaining why he could not answer their questions.
The contradiction was enough for the internet.
Within hours, the clip spread across Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and X. Users added humorous captions, dubbed audio and reaction edits. Some joked that even Ravi Kishan’s silence required an explanation.
The clip also brought his older viral moments back into circulation, creating compilations of his most memorable statements.
The trend eventually travelled beyond Indian meme pages, with football clubs Juventus and Borussia Dortmund sharing Ravi Kishan-inspired posts.
‘Jaldi The Late’
Among Ravi Kishan’s most famous phrases is “Jaldi the late”, which he said outside Parliament following the news of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death.
The expression quickly separated itself from the original context and became a reusable meme.
Users applied it to people arriving after deadlines, replying to messages too late or discovering a trend after everyone else had moved on.
Its strange construction made it memorable, while its flexibility allowed it to fit almost any delayed situation.
When Work From Home Became ‘Home From Work’
Another widely shared moment came when Ravi Kishan was speaking about saving fuel.
Instead of saying “work from home”, he said “home from work”.
“Home from work is very important. Dobaara woh samay aayega ki agar ghar se aapka kaam ho raha hai toh aap bahar na nikle,” he said.
The slip immediately became a workplace meme. Social media users paired it with posts about returning from the office, avoiding responsibilities or feeling exhausted after a long day.
A familiar corporate phrase had been turned into an entirely new expression.
‘NEET Akhbaar’ And Other Accidental Catchphrases
Ravi Kishan created another viral moment while discussing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak during an ANI interview.
Calling for strict punishment, he accidentally referred to the NEET question paper as an “akhbaar”, or newspaper.
The subject was serious, but “NEET akhbaar” became the internet’s focus. The clip was reused in posts about examinations, leaks, news and student life.
An older podcast clip also resurfaced in which he described cuss words as an emotional expression.
“Gaali ek bahut sundar ras bhaav hai,” he said.
He added, “Meri gaaliyon ke baad log mujhe kehte hain ki bhaiya, sun kar bura nahi laga.”
Users responded with jokes such as “Another day, another banger” and “Gaali: the true love”.
The humour came not just from the statement but from the seriousness with which it was delivered.
‘Money Follows, My Brother’
Another throwback came from Ravi Kishan’s podcast conversation with YouTuber Raj Shamani.
Asked whether fame or money mattered more, he replied, “Pehchaan, money follows my brother. Money follows. Naam ya daam, naam. Daam toh daud kar ayega.”
The mixture of Hindi and English, combined with his confidence, made the clip instantly reusable.
Some users treated it as motivational advice. Others used it for jokes about salaries, careers and financial struggles.
Like many Ravi Kishan memes, it could be both inspirational and funny at the same time.
Every Expression Becomes A Reaction
Words are only part of his appeal.
Ravi Kishan’s raised eyebrows, dramatic pauses, smiles and confused glances can communicate disbelief, suspicion, excitement or resignation without requiring explanation.
These expressions are ideal for short-form platforms, where viewers must understand the joke immediately.
Creators can place his reactions alongside office meetings, examination stress, relationship drama or political arguments. The original context no longer matters because the face itself supplies the punchline.
His Dancing Has Escaped Its Original Context
Ravi Kishan’s dance videos have also developed a separate life online.
Clips from films, stage appearances and promotional events are edited over trending music or inserted into unrelated situations. The song, setting and caption may change, but his energy remains.
‘I Don’t Know Why I Go Viral’
Ravi Kishan has repeatedly said he does not understand his internet fame.
At the trailer launch of Maa Behen, he said, “I swear on Mahadev, mujhe nahi malum main kyun viral hota hoon! I said ‘home from work’. The other day, ‘Jaldi the late’. I am human. People look at me as if I came from another planet.”
He has also said, “I’ve never chased virality. I just stay authentic.”
That authenticity may explain why the internet keeps returning to him. His moments do not appear carefully manufactured. They feel spontaneous, expressive and endlessly adaptable.
As long as cameras continue following Ravi Kishan, India’s meme pages are unlikely to run out of vocabulary.