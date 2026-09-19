Scindia Tells Voter To Watch His Language Over Road Complaint, Video Sparks Row

Jyotiraditya Scindia faced social media criticism after a viral video showed his exchange with a voter over a road in Guna.
The voter said people would not vote if the road was not built, prompting Scindia to object to his language.
Scindia was in Guna to inaugurate development projects, including a ₹5.34-crore degree college and a ₹3.08-crore power substation.
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has come under criticism on social media after a video of his interaction with a voter in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna went viral, showing the BJP leader rebuking the man after he raised concerns over a road.
According to The Hindustan Times, the voter told Scindia that people would not vote if the road was not built, prompting the Rajya Sabha MP to tell him not to use “this language” while speaking to him. The exchange triggered reactions on social media, with several users referring to Scindia’s association with the erstwhile Gwalior royal family.
One user, sharing the video on X, wrote: “The monarchy ended, but apparently nobody sent Scindia the memo. A citizen says, “Build the road on time, or we won’t vote.” Scindia replies, “Never use this language in front of me,”
Another user said that while the privy purses were abolished and the monarchy ended, “politicians think they are above common people. Do not vote for such arrogant politicians.”
“I request the citizens to complete the construction of the road and then pay toll tax to Govt. This will show everyone the real capability of Indians. After that, CM and MPs and MLAs will mention you in their speeches and probably invite you to their office and give you a shawl if you are lucky,” another social media user said.
“His Highness Shrimant Maharaja Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia,” a user wrote.
Scindia in Guna for development works
Scindia was in Guna on Thursday, where he inaugurated development works related to education, electricity and public facilities in the Bamori area to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
The Hindustan Times reported that Scindia lost the 2019 parliamentary election from Guna as a Congress candidate. He was in the constituency this time as a BJP leader.
Among the projects inaugurated by Scindia was a new degree college building constructed at a cost of ₹5.34 crore. He also inaugurated a bridge on the Guna-Umai-Sirsi road, built at a cost of ₹1.9 crore, and a 33/11 KVA power substation at Mudra Hanuman, constructed at a cost of ₹3.08 crore.
Addressing the gathering, Scindia said, "PM Modi has dedicated 25 years of his life to serving the country and has continuously worked towards its development. The transformation that India has witnessed over the past 12 years is a direct testimony to this dedication. The world is looking at India from a new perspective."
He cited the presence of the Russian and Chinese presidents together on Indian soil for the BRICS Summit as an example of India's growing global stature.
“Countries with differences and conflicts had agreed to a joint declaration in New Delhi, on India's initiative,” Scindia asserted.
“India's stature and respect have increased on international platforms. The country is moving forward as the world's fourth-largest economy,” he said.
Focus on education and power infrastructure
Referring to the new degree college building in Bamori, Scindia said it was not merely a building but a new opportunity for girls and youths in the region to pursue higher education.
He also said work was ongoing to strengthen the power infrastructure in the Bamori assembly constituency.
According to The Hindustan Times, Scindia said the constituency had 53 power substations and that the 33/11 KVA substation at Mudra Hanuman, built at a cost of ₹3.08 crore, would further strengthen electricity supply in the area.