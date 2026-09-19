Who Is Raja D King? The Man Behind Chandigarh’s ‘iPhone Langar’

He told ANI, "I receive a lot of messages.... September 22nd has been decided as the date, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM in this room, in front of the entire media; the iPhones will be brought out.... Lucky people of Chandigarh and Mohali will receive the prasad... The dates for 10 more cities of Punjab will be announced on the 22nd... A brother in Amritsar’s Liberty Market was given an order for a hundred phones... iPhone 16 has been cancelled... The distribution is starting with the iPhone 17."