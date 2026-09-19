Who Is Raja D King? The Man Behind Chandigarh’s ‘iPhone Langar’

Raja D King is an Amritsar-based businessman and social media personality known for unusual public giveaways, including a recent ‘petrol langar’.
He has announced an ‘iPhone Langar’ in Chandigarh on September 22, where selected residents of Chandigarh and Mohali will receive iPhone 17 models through a public draw.
The giveaway is the latest in a series of high-profile initiatives by Trehan, who has used the ‘langar’ concept for distributing free goods and attracted significant attention online.
Chandigarh is set to get an unusual twist on the traditional langar this month, with iPhones replacing food on the menu. An “iPhone langar” announced for September 22 will see selected residents of Chandigarh and Mohali receive iPhone 17 models through a public draw, turning a familiar act of community giving into an unexpected social-media spectacle.
Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as Raja D King, is an Amritsar-based businessman and social media personality who has attracted attention with a series of unusual giveaways, from cash and food to free petrol. His latest initiative is an “iPhone langar”, with Trehan announcing plans to distribute iPhones in Chandigarh and Mohali from September 22.
The social media personality, who has described himself as a crypto trader and former stock-market investor, has claimed that he plans to donate 90 per cent of both the wealth he inherited from his father and his own wealth.
He has used social media to publicise his charitable initiatives, including distributing food and Rs 500 notes to people in need. His unusual giveaways have increasingly drawn public attention, with the “langar” concept being extended beyond its traditional association with free food.
What Is The ‘iPhone Langar’?
Trehan has announced that the latest giveaway will begin on September 22 in Chandigarh and Mohali. He initially discussed distributing as many as 1,000 iPhones, although reports differ on the number planned for the first phase.
According to his latest announcement, the giveaway will focus on iPhone 17 models and newer, with iPhone 16 excluded. He has said 100 iPhones have already been ordered and that distribution will be carried out gradually, according to media reports.
The selection process will involve a WhatsApp group. Trehan said participants must write “Jai Mata Di” to be eligible, after which winners will be contacted. He has said the initial event is intended for residents of Chandigarh and Mohali, with more cities potentially added later.
He told ANI, "I receive a lot of messages.... September 22nd has been decided as the date, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM in this room, in front of the entire media; the iPhones will be brought out.... Lucky people of Chandigarh and Mohali will receive the prasad... The dates for 10 more cities of Punjab will be announced on the 22nd... A brother in Amritsar’s Liberty Market was given an order for a hundred phones... iPhone 16 has been cancelled... The distribution is starting with the iPhone 17."
What Was His ‘Petrol Langar’?
The iPhone giveaway follows Trehan's earlier “petrol langar” in Chandigarh. He had announced Rs 500 fuel coupons for two- and three-wheelers and Rs 1,000 coupons for four-wheelers.
The August event attracted a large crowd despite heavy rain, but the distribution was postponed. Trehan later said the event would be held over three days. The episode also generated questions online about the scale and purpose of the giveaways.