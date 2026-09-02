Punjab Farmers Sit In At Chandigarh Border, Protest To Continue Till Sept 7

SKM launches a seven-day farmers’ protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.
Water, agriculture and farm policies are among the key demands.
Around 500 trolleys are expected, with traffic diversions in place.
The Chandigarh-Mohali border has turned into the centre of a major farmers’ mobilisation, with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) launching a seven-day, round-the-clock protest at the 47/48 light point. Farmers began arriving in large numbers on Monday evening, setting up a permanent-style camp with a stage, ration supplies, langar and trolleys carrying gas cylinders.
The SKM has said the agitation will continue until September 7, with farmer leaders discussing their demands every day. Leaders have described it as the first major SKM protest to be organised at the Chandigarh border.
Water, Agriculture And Centre’s Policies In Focus
Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said the agitation would focus on issues concerning Punjab’s water, agriculture and farmers. Among the key demands is the cancellation of old agreements relating to Punjab’s water and ensuring fair and timely payments to sugarcane farmers.
The farmers are also opposing the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill and Seed Amendment Bill, arguing that the measures could adversely affect the agricultural sector. They have raised objections to the proposed India-US free trade agreement and other international trade arrangements, saying farmers’ interests must be protected from potentially adverse market conditions.
Farmer organisations have also demanded the implementation of assurances made during the 2020 Delhi farmers’ agitation, along with resolution of farm loan-related issues and other concerns affecting Punjab’s agricultural economy.
Rajewal said farmers remained open to talks with the government.
“If the talks fail, the morcha will continue beyond the seven-day period,” he said, as per a Times of India report.
500 Trolleys Expected, Traffic Diversions In Place
The SKM has made it clear that the protest is intended as a full-fledged “pucca morcha” rather than a symbolic gathering. Several groups have arrived with foodgrains and other essentials, with some reportedly carrying nearly two months’ worth of rations. Langar arrangements have also been made, with members of BKU Rajewal taking responsibility for serving protesters.
According to the Times of India, Lakhwinder Singh, district general secretary of BKU Rajewal, said the agitation was aimed at raising demands concerning both the Punjab and Central governments. He said several assurances made during the 2020 farmers’ agitation were still pending.
Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, Mohali block president of BKU Rajewal, said around 500 trolleys from different parts of Punjab were expected to reach the protest site. Several farmer groups had already arrived on Monday night, while more were expected to join the mobilisation.
The farmers have occupied part of the road between the Golf Club and the 47/48 light point, where the main stage has been erected. With the administration’s consent, the remaining stretch has been kept open to avoid a complete shutdown of the Chandigarh-Mohali link.
Traffic from Tribune Chowk towards IISER Chowk remains open. Vehicles travelling from Mohali towards Chandigarh are being diverted from IISER Chowk towards CP Mall, while traffic from Phase 11 and internal roads is being routed towards Chandigarh via Jagatpura Road from the Golf Club.
“We are fighting against the policies of the government, not against the people,” Sandhu said, stressing that the farmers did not intend to inconvenience the public.