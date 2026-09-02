ED Targets 14 Premises In NHAI Toll Fraud Probe Over Unauthorised Software

ED searches 14 premises across seven states and Delhi-NCR in probe into NHAI toll collection fraud.
FIRs allege unauthorised software was used to generate toll receipts and divert collections outside official accounts.
Forensic checks and NHAI records reportedly corroborated the use of the unauthorised software.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at about14 premises across seven states and Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering probe linked to "fraudulent" toll collection at various National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plazas.
According to PTI, about 14 premises in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and West Bengal were searched. The action was launched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the central agency took cognisance of two police FIRs.
The FIRs allege the use of unauthorised software applications for generating toll receipts and "diversion" of toll collections outside the official accounting mechanism. PTI reported that forensic examination and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) records have corroborated the deployment of such software.
The searches are aimed at recovering digital and documentary evidence, identifying beneficiaries and tracing proceeds of crime, ED officials said.