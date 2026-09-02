Sun Pharma Inks Deal With US Govt To Supply Cheaper Medicines, Secures Tariff Delay

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reportedly signed an agreement with the US government to extend cheaper medicines to American patients. The Mumbai-based company agreed to extend 'Most Favoured Nation' pricing to state Medicaid programmes in the United States. Under MFN pricing, a buyer can access the lowest possible price for a medicine. The US government has delayed the imposition of Section 232 tariffs on Sun Pharma's innovative products by more than two years, and the deal acknowledges the company's investment in the country.