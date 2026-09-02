Congo’s Ebola Death Toll Tops 3,000 As Outbreak Defies Containment

Congo’s Ebola death toll has crossed 3,000, with 6,186 confirmed cases recorded since mid-May.
Conflict, attacks on health workers and movement in mining areas are making contact tracing harder.
The reopening of schools in affected areas has raised fresh concerns over Ebola transmission.
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 3,000 people, with 6,186 confirmed cases recorded since it was declared in mid-May.
Data from the Health Ministry showed Wednesday that 3,007 people had died in the outbreak, which is spreading rapidly in eastern Congo. Health authorities are struggling to keep pace with the spread as they work to identify cases, trace contacts and contain the disease.
The Associated Press reported that the outbreak has been complicated by conflict in the east, where insecurity has restricted access for health workers and disrupted efforts to respond to new infections. Attacks on health workers have further hindered the response.
Frequent movement in mining areas has also made it harder to track possible contacts. Miners and others who travel between communities can carry the virus into areas where health teams may have limited capacity to monitor new cases.
Inadequate health infrastructure is adding to the difficulties. Limited access to healthcare and other essential services can delay detection and treatment, making the outbreak harder to contain.
Schools have also reopened during the outbreak, raising concerns about transmission among pupils and staff, the Associated Press reported. Schools in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, have resumed classes with measures including temperature checks, hand sanitiser and health-awareness campaigns. Some schools, however, lack adequate access to clean water and other resources.
The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, the Associated Press reported, for which no vaccine has been specifically approved. Health authorities have begun using Merck’s Ervebo vaccine among some frontline workers, although it is approved against the Zaire strain rather than Bundibugyo.