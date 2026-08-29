DC OTT Release Date: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Devdas Gets Ready For Its Streaming Debut

DC has reportedly crossed ₹101 crore in worldwide gross collections.
Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his acting debut as Devadas in DC.
DC begins streaming in September on Sun NXT across three languages.
Lokesh Kanagaraj is trading his director’s chair for the lead role in DC, an action drama that gave the filmmaker his acting debut. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film pairs Kanagaraj with Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a darker reimagining of Devdas. After its theatrical run, DC OTT release date details have now been confirmed.
DC OTT Release Date And Platform
DC will begin streaming on Sun NXT from September 4. The film’s post-theatrical streaming rights are with the platform and it will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
There have been reports suggesting that the film could also arrive on Prime Video around the same period. However, that development has not been officially confirmed. For now, Sun NXT remains the confirmed streaming destination.
Lokesh Kanagaraj Plays Devadas
The film marks a major change for Kanagaraj, who is best known for directing Tamil blockbusters such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. In DC, he steps in front of the camera as Devadas, a troubled man whose life takes a darker turn following a personal loss.
The film draws from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas but gives the familiar story a more intense romantic and action-driven treatment. Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy play the two women connected to Devadas’ journey.
DC Cast And Box Office
Alongside the three leads, the cast features Avinash, Krish Dayal, Sharath Ravi and Thalaivasal Vijay. Arun Matheswaran has written and directed the film, while Sun Pictures has backed the project. Anirudh Ravichander has composed its music.
The film has reportedly grossed ₹101.45 crore worldwide, including ₹78.14 crore from India and ₹23.30 crore overseas. Its India net collection stands at ₹67.87 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing ₹47.48 crore.