DC OTT Release Date: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Devdas Gets Ready For Its Streaming Debut

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the romantic action drama stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and reimagines Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Devdas in a darker setting.

image Prefer on Google
DC
DC OTT Release Date Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • DC has reportedly crossed ₹101 crore in worldwide gross collections.

  • Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his acting debut as Devadas in DC.

  • DC begins streaming in September on Sun NXT across three languages.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is trading his director’s chair for the lead role in DC, an action drama that gave the filmmaker his acting debut. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film pairs Kanagaraj with Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a darker reimagining of Devdas. After its theatrical run, DC OTT release date details have now been confirmed.

DC OTT Release Date And Platform

DC will begin streaming on Sun NXT from September 4. The film’s post-theatrical streaming rights are with the platform and it will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

DC X Review - YouTube
DC X Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Hero Debut Impresses, But Anirudh Owns The Film

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

There have been reports suggesting that the film could also arrive on Prime Video around the same period. However, that development has not been officially confirmed. For now, Sun NXT remains the confirmed streaming destination.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Plays Devadas

The film marks a major change for Kanagaraj, who is best known for directing Tamil blockbusters such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. In DC, he steps in front of the camera as Devadas, a troubled man whose life takes a darker turn following a personal loss.

The film draws from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas but gives the familiar story a more intense romantic and action-driven treatment. Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy play the two women connected to Devadas’ journey.

Related Content
Benz - X
DC Box Office Collection Day 6 - Instagram
DC sees over 50% growth on Day 2 - X
DC Box Office Collection Day 1 - X

DC Cast And Box Office

Alongside the three leads, the cast features Avinash, Krish Dayal, Sharath Ravi and Thalaivasal Vijay. Arun Matheswaran has written and directed the film, while Sun Pictures has backed the project. Anirudh Ravichander has composed its music.

DC Box Office Collection Day 6 - Instagram
DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Holds Steady At ₹5 Crore

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film has reportedly grossed ₹101.45 crore worldwide, including ₹78.14 crore from India and ₹23.30 crore overseas. Its India net collection stands at ₹67.87 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing ₹47.48 crore.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories