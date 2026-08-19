Illegal Betting App Case: Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED in Hyderabad For Questioning

Nidhhi Agerwal appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Wednesday for questioning.
The inquiry pertains to the alleged promotion of illegal betting and gambling applications on social media.
Agerwal was previously questioned by the CID in connection with the same case.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal faced Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning on Wednesday (August 19) in an lleged betting app case. Officials questioned the actor, who recently starred in the Prabhas-led film The Raja Saab, over her alleged promotion of illegal betting applications.
ED summons Nidhhi Agerwal in illegal betting app case
A video broadcast by the news agency ANI showed Agerwal arriving at the ED office wearing a face mask. She was escorted inside the premises by police security and avoided the paparazzi.
This follows an earlier notice for the inquiry. The actor was also questioned by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Hyderabad months prior in connection with the same matter.
Celebrities under scanner
Authorities have booked 21 celebrities so far. The ongoing investigation into the promotion of alleged illegal betting applications covers a wide network of influencers.
The Telangana police registered a First Information Report at the Miyapur Police Station last year. The FIR named several prominent figures, including actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda and Manchu Lakshmi.
The police accuse these individuals of allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps on their social media platforms.
How the legal battle started
The investigation stems from a complaint. PM Phanindra Sarma, a 32-year-old businessman, lodged the initial petition on March 19 last year alleging violations of the Public Gambling Act of 1867.
The complaint alleged that local youth were heavily influenced to invest money in gambling apps due to social media advertisements by celebrities. Sarma reported this trend after conversations with youth in his community.
The legal battle moves to the top court. The Supreme Court stated earlier this month that it plans to hear petitions demanding strict rules for both online and offline betting applications.
(with inputs from ANI)