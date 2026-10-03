Bang Chan made a significant donation to charity as he turned 29.
He gave away 300 million won to several charity efforts.
The Stray Kids singer has made sizeable donations the whole year.
For his 29th birthday, Stray Kids member Bang Chan chose to make a sizeable contribution to charity. The singer donated 300 million won (about $223,000) across three organizations, according to a Saturday announcement from JYP Entertainment.
The donation was slotted into three equal portions of 100 million won. Hearcycle, World Vision and OSEAN were each named as beneficiaries, with the organizations working in the areas of disability support, child welfare and environmental conservation.
Bang Chan's Charity Efforts
A portion of the K-pop artist's money will go toward assisting young people with hearing impairments. Hearcycle plans to use the funds for medical expenses and programs aimed at supporting the social reintegration of young people experiencing hearing loss.
World Vision will funnel its share into educational and welfare initiatives for children and adolescents facing financial hardship or other vulnerable circumstances. The organization will provide scholarships as well as support tailored to the individual needs of beneficiaries.
The remaining funds will benefit OSEAN’s environmental work in East Asia. The nonprofit will use the contribution to strengthen efforts to remove marine debris and organize cleanup campaigns in coastal and river areas.
Bang Chan’s birthday contribution therefore spans three distinct causes, providing support for healthcare access, educational opportunities for disadvantaged young people and the protection of marine ecosystems.
In a statement musing on the contribution, Bang Chan shared, "It is deeply meaningful to be able to extend a helping hand to various areas in need, from children's dreams to the environment we live in. I hope my sincere heart reaches every place where help is needed and contributes to building a better tomorrow together."
Including this donation, Bang Chan has given a staggering total of 500 million won this year alone. In September, he contributed 200 million KRW, divided between Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital and the Korean Committee for UNICEF, to support relief efforts following devastating floods in Nepal.
His philanthropic contributions have spilled to his birthdays as well. In 2025, he marked the occasion with a 200 million KRW donation, after giving 100 million KRW to the Community Chest of Korea the previous year. The 2024 contribution led to his induction into the organization’s Honor Society, which recognizes major individual donors.