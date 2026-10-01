The National Museum of Korea said RM donated through a nonprofit organisation that supports the museum.
The funds will be used to purchase cultural artefacts, which will then be donated to the museum’s collection.
RM was appointed the museum’s global ambassador in June, the first such appointment since the museum’s founding.
BTS' Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, has donated 100 million won ($73,800) to help the National Museum of Korea buy cultural artefacts, the museum announced Wednesday (September 30). The organisation will use the funds to purchase cultural artefacts and then donate them to the museum’s collection.
RM donates to Korea museum
RM donated the amount on Tuesday (September 29) to the Friends of the National Museum of Korea, a nonprofit organisation that supports and sponsors the museum.
“I am pleased to support the museum,” RM said, as per a report in Korea JoongAng Daily. “I will continue to do my part to promote the museum and Korean culture,” he added.
The 32-year-old singer was appointed a global ambassador for the National Museum of Korea in June.
The museum stated the nonprofit has long supported its work, including artefact acquisitions, academic research and facility development.
The museum also stated this was the first time since its founding that it had named a global ambassador.
RM's support for Korean heritage
The BTS' group leader has built a wider record of backing Korean art and cultural heritage. His earlier donations have gone beyond one-off museum support.
He previously gave funds to help republish out-of-print art books. In 2021 and 2022, he donated 100 million won each year to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation under the Korea Heritage Service to preserve, restore and promote Korean cultural heritage held outside the country. RM has also donated money to publish a catalogue of Korean paintings held in museums abroad.
RM is preparing to open ‘RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me,’ an exhibition he co-curated at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
The exhibition runs from October 3, 2026 through February 7, 2027.