Yami Gautam's National Award win brings greater responsibility for diverse roles.
Article 370 earned Yami Gautam her first Best Actress National Award.
Nayyi Navelli features Yami as a mysterious bride with supernatural elements.
According to PTI Yami Gautam said her National Award win for Article 370 has brought an added sense of responsibility as an actor. Speaking at the trailer launch of Nayyi Navelli in Mumbai, she described the honour as a major validation while stressing that she still has much to learn and wants to make more diverse choices.
Yami Gautam on her National Film Award win
Yami said the National Film Award was a significant honour for an artist and accepted it with humility. She said the recognition had made her more conscious of the work she takes up and the need to keep earning the audience's trust.
“There's an added responsibility in me as an artist, as an actor who'll always try to be even more diverse, work harder and try and win and earn this love and respect that you all bestowed upon me and showered on someone like me who comes from a small town. I still feel there is a long way to go. There is so much for me to learn,” she said.
Asked whether the award had made her look towards international honours such as an Oscar, Yami said she preferred keeping her ambitions to herself.
“Only you should know your dreams. I don't speak much. I believe in my work. When your work is your word and your expression, then you don't need to say anything,” she said.
Yami Gautam says success will not affect her humility
The actor also spoke about remaining grounded despite the recognition. “I'm still grounded. One thing I've learned in life is that success will come and go; your humility is in your hands,” she said.
Her next film, Nayyi Navelli, sees her play a mysterious bride whose arrival transforms a chaotic Meerut household. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the family entertainer also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth and others.
Aanand L Rai on North-South collaborations
Producer Aanand L Rai said collaborations between artists from different parts of India should not be divided into North and South camps. He said artists and technicians across the country should work together.
Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is produced by Rai and Himanshu Sharma. G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.