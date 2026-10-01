Aishwarya Rai shared backstage photos from her 2026 Paris Fashion Week appearance.
L’Oréal Paris’ Eiffel Tower showcase featured several global fashion personalities.
Ponniyin Selvan: II remains Aishwarya Rai’s latest theatrical release since 2023.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a glimpse of her Paris Fashion Week preparations after returning to Mumbai, offering fans a look at the work behind her latest L’Oreal Paris appearance. The actor posted backstage photographs showing her hair being styled before the runway, alongside a night portrait against the Eiffel Tower.
Aishwarya Rai shares Paris Fashion Week backstage photos
In the Instagram update, Aishwarya tagged L'Oréal Paris and used the hashtag #dfil2026. One photograph shows her in a black silk dressing gown while stylists work on her deep burgundy-dyed hair with curling irons. She holds a white paper fan featuring the brand's "I'm Worth It" tagline near her face.
Another backstage image captures the actor with a member of her styling team. The final photograph shifts from preparation to glamour, showing Aishwarya in a black velvet gown with a pearl-embroidered cape and jewelled tiara, with the illuminated Eiffel Tower behind her.
Aishwarya Rai's L'Oreal Paris runway appearance
The photographs follow Aishwarya's appearance at L'Oreal Paris' annual beauty showcase at Ecole Militaire, held against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. She walked the runway in a dramatic black velvet creation by Syrian fashion label Yara Shoemaker, featuring a sharp V-neckline and structured fishtail silhouette.
Before the show, Aishwarya reunited with fellow global brand representatives during rehearsals. She greeted singer Celine Dion while Dion performed on stage and also reunited with actor Eva Longoria, her long-time friend and fellow L'Oreal Paris ambassador.
The show featured Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner, alongside Marie Bochet, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Aja Naomi King and Andie MacDowell. The Paris appearance marked Aishwarya's second major international fashion event of 2026 after her Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance in May.
Aishwarya Rai's last film and career update
Aishwarya’s last theatrical release remains Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, which also starred Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi. The film was released in 2023 and remains her most recent big-screen appearance.
Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2026 appearance also marked an important international fashion outing earlier this year, while her Eva Longoria reunion at Paris Fashion Week added another familiar face to the latest appearance.