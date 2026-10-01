India Vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match Preview: Live Streaming, Squad, Head To Head - All you Need to know

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the cricket gold medal match at the Asian Games on October 3. This will be the first time both teams will square off at the Asian Games for the gold medal. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the bronze medal match on October 3.
India reached the final after thrashing Sri Lanka by 124 runs on Thursday, October 1. Batting first, India scored 169/7. Ishan Kishan top-scored for India with 80* off 46 balls. His innings included five towering sixes and four boundaries. Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 38 off 21 balls. No other batter except captain Shreyas Iyer (13) could score in double digits.
Sri Lanka's chase was derailed early in the innings as Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in the first over. Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel did further damage, taking two wickets each as India successfully wrapped up Sri Lanka's innings for 45.
Pakistan's Route to the Final
Pakistan reached the final by beating Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semi-final on Thursday. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 111/7, before Pakistan completed the chase with nine balls remaining in a rain-affected contest that was restricted to 13 overs per side.
Pakistan have reached the final of the continental tournament for the first time and they would want to finish with a gold medal. However, they will face a stern challenge from the defending champions.
All you need to know about India Vs Pakistan Asian Games Gold Medal match
What is the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in T20I?
Total Matches Played: 17
India Won: 14
Pakistan: 3
When and where will the India Vs Pakistan Asian Games Gold Medal match take place?
The Asian Games gold medal match between India and Pakistan will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on Saturday, October 3.
What time will the India Vs Pakistan Asian Games Gold Medal match begin?
The Asian Games Gold Medal match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Pakistan Asian Games Gold Medal match?
The Asian Games Gold Medal match between India and Pakistan will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs Pakistan Asian Games Gold Medal match online in India?
The Asian Games Gold Medal match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.
India Vs Pakistan Asian Games - Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Saim Ayub, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Usman Khan (wk), Arafat Minhas, Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Sufyan Moqim, Hasan Nawaz, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat