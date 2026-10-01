Nitesh Siwach Ends India’s 64-Year Wait, Reaches Asian Games Greco-Roman 97kg Final

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 1 October 2026 2:05 pm

Nitesh Siwach stormed into the Greco-Roman 97kg final at the Asian Games on Thursday at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center, beating Mongolia’s Ganbaataryn Gankhuyag 9-0. He became the first Indian finalist in Greco-Roman since 1962 and will face Japan’s Yuri Nakazato for gold

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 1 October 2026 2:05 pm

Nitesh Siwach became the first Indian to reach an Asian Games Greco-Roman final since 1962. Photo: Central_Railway/X