Asian Games 2026: Sachin Siwach Advances To Men’s 60kg Boxing Quarterfinals

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PTI
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Siwach, a Commonwealth Gold medalist, defeated Jordan's Mohammad Adnan Abu Jajeh through a split decision and is only one win away from securing an Asian Games medal in Japan

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CWG 2026 Sachin Siwach
India's Sachin Siwach celebrates after winning the men's 60kg final boxing bout against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, unseen, at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotlan. Siwach bagged gold in the event. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Sachin Siwach, India's Boxer in Men's 60kg boxing won his pre-quarterfinal match to move to the quarterfinals

  • He defeated Jordan's Adnan Abu Jajeh in a closely contested tactical bout where both boxer heavily relied on counter punches

  • He will take on Japan's Shunsuke Kitamoto in the next round

India's Sachin Siwach moved to the men's 60kg quarterfinals with a scrappy win over Jordan's Mohammad Adnan Abu Jajeh at the Asian Games at Nishio on Friday.

Sachin, who received a first-round bye, started aggressively, landing a series of combinations, but the bout soon turned into a tactical affair, with both boxers relying on counter-attacks. The Indian's cleaner work earned him the round on three cards.

The second round followed a similar pattern, with the two boxers cancelling out each other's attacks and waiting for openings.

Jajeh, needing to make up ground, began pressing forward and attacking, giving Sachin opportunities to counter with sharp left-right combinations. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist again edged the round 4-1.

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Desperate to turn the bout around, Jajeh came out all guns blazing in the final round, throwing punches in numbers, while Sachin stood his ground and traded blows.

But the Indian appeared to tire in the closing stages, allowing Jajeh to land a few clean punches. Sachin, however, had done enough to secure the split-decision win.

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Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. - File Photo
India's Sachin Sachin celebrates after winning the men's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
File photo of national champion Sachin Siwach. - BFI
Sachin Siwach advances to the quarterfinals of men's 60kg boxing after overcoming Britain's William Hewitt in the pre-quarterfinals. - X/SonyLiv Grab

Sachin, now just one win away from a medal, will take on World Championships bronze medallist Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in the quarterfinal.

Later in the day, previous edition's bronze medallist Preeti Pawar will begin her campaign in the women's 54kg category.

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