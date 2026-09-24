Asian Games 2026: India Thrash Chinese Taipei 37–21 To Enter Kabaddi Semi-Final

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Curated by: Ayush Juneja
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Indian Men's Kabaddi Team delivered another dominant performance in Asian Games group stages, defeating Chinese Taipei team as look to win their ninth Asiad Gold

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Representative Image Indian Mens Kabaddi Team
Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • India reaches semi-final of Asian Games Kabaddi following their fourth win of the group stages

  • They defeated Chinese Taipei, 37-21

  • India has only missed one final in the last 36 years

Defending champions India stormed into the men's kabaddi semi-finals following a 37–21 win over Chinese Taipei in their final Group A fixture at Nagoya on Thursday.

The victory was India's fourth consecutive in the group stage, where the side earlier defeated South Korea, Japan and Bangladesh to sign off unbeaten and be assured of at least a bronze .

India dominated from the outset, taking a 23–11 lead at half-time before maintaining their advantage in the second half, which they won 14–10.

India collected 28 points through successful raids, three bonus points and six points from all-outs.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

Since kabaddi became an Asiad sport in 1990, the Indian men's team has won nine medals, including eight gold, maintaining an unparalleled dominance in the sport.

The record streak of golds was only disrupted in 2018 when the side ended with a bronze.

The Indian women's team has also secured consecutive victories in the group stage, defeating Iran 37–23 after beating Bangladesh in its opening match. The team will face host Japan in its next Group A fixture later in the day.

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Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. - File Photo
Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. - File Photo

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