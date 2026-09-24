Shafali Verma Says More Medals Will Help Indian Women’s Cricket Grow After Asia Games Gold Defence

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Indian Women's Cricket team wins gold at Asian Games 2026, crushing Sri Lankan team in the final by 147 runs as they continue achieve glory

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Indian women cricket team posing with their gold medals after beating Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 final Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Sri Lanka in Asian Games cricket final by 147 to win gold

  • Indian star opener, Shafali Verma played a crucial role, chipping in with 188 runs during the tournament

  • Indian Team will be favorites to win gold at 2028 LA Olympic Games

Star opening batter Shafali Verma believes Indian women's cricket is on an upward trend and will only grow with more medals and trophies.

Shafali played an instrumental role in the women's team defending its gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.

Shafali was the top scorer at the Asian Games with 188 runs (an average of 188 and a strike rate over 200), which included a 49-ball century against Bangladesh in the semifinals. She played a useful innings of 40 runs against Japan in the quarterfinals and a sterling 48-run knock in the final against Sri Lanka.

India decimated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final, after crushing Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semifinals, and trounced Japan by eight wickets.

Virat Kohli arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday, September 23. - | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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By Outlook Sports Desk

"I am very happy that India won the gold medal and that the tricolour was flying high. The full team is so happy. The more medals we win and the more trophies we clinch, the more our women's cricket will grow. And that is why I am so happy about," Shafali told PTI upon returning from Japan in the wee hours here on Thursday.

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Indian women cricket team posing with their gold medals after beating Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 final - X/BCCIWomen
Gold Medalist team India stands for their national anthem on the podium after beating team Sri Lanka in the women's gold medal T20 cricket game at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Women's Cricket Team bags the first gold medal for India in Asian Games 2026 - | Photo: X/BCCI
Team India cricketers during Women's Asia Cup 2026 - | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen

Shafali returned with the gold medal along with some teammates, including team's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, left-arm orthodox spinner Radha Yadav and batter Pratika Rawal

While the captain, Deepti and Radha chose not to speak to the media due to certain BCCI protocol issues, Pratika made herself available for a brief chat with the waiting reporters at the airport.

"I am extremely happy that the team has done extremely well. This is what we wanted to do. We wanted to get a gold medal and the team has executed itself very well. The entire country is happy and cheers to everyone," Pratika, who didn't play a single match, told reporters.

Asked how defending the Asian Games gold would bolster India's chances of a podium finish at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Pratika said: "Yes we are working towards that (starting as favourites for the LA Olympics in 2028). The way the team is shaping up it's incredible to see. We are hoping for the best," she signed off.

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