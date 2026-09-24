1,323 Fake Notes Worth Rs 4.63 Lakh Found In Meerut Bank

Singh, a resident of Hisar in Haryana, had submitted a complaint to Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy on September 16, following which the FIR was registered on September 22 under Sections 178, 179, 180, 181 and 182 of the BNS, which deal with counterfeiting currency, using or possessing counterfeit notes, making or possessing counterfeiting instruments, and making or using documents resembling currency notes.