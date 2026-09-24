Advocate Seeks Attorney General Nod For Contempt Action Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over EC Rift

The objections covered several decisions. The Indian Express reported that the two Commissioners objected to sweeping alterations to voter registration software, centralisation of electoral-roll software and database control, changes to Form 6 and the addition, deletion and restoration of voter names under the Special Intensive Revision process. They said those steps were taken without their knowledge or approval of the full Commission. They also questioned the filing of large numbers of West Bengal appeals without clarity on who had authorised them.