Mamata Banerjee Demands Bengal Repoll Over SIR Row

Banerjee said BJP-linked people had seeped into the election setup. “They cannot depute their own EROs in the name of BJP IT Team,” she said. “What we said earlier, now it is being exposed,” she said. She also accused Kumar of using the police for improper ends and pressed for a Bengal repoll on the old voter list, saying protests would spread across India while he stayed in office. She called it “another fight for freedom” against what she described as a compromised CEC and the BJP, and said the report showed they had “looted” the Bengal Assembly polls. Calling the matter a major scandal, she said the CEC should himself seek action against him if he had any honour.