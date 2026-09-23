InDepth | Consensus at a Cost: What the BRICS Declaration Chooses Not to Say

The compromise, particularly for New Delhi, is uncomfortable: BRICS can denounce tariff coercion, but India must rely on bilateral negotiations to confront the powers applying it. Throughout 2025, Washington pressured New Delhi over trade and strategic autonomy. Trump claimed credit for the post-Sindoor India-Pakistan ceasefire, a claim the Narendra Modi government repeatedly rejected; his administration raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, linking part of the pressure to Russian oil purchases. Naming Washington would have turned a broader statement against coercion into direct confrontation.