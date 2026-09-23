InDepth | Language Matters: BJP to Woo 'Yuva' and Not 'Gen Z' in its Outreach

Taking note of the Congress campaign of ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ by Rahul Gandhi in different parts of the country and the ongoing campaign of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in various schools, it seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken it upon himself to lead the charge of the BJP and deal with the challenge. The first step taken by Modi was to hold at least two national-level programmes to directly communicate with the younger population. He not only tried to set the tone of his dialogue with Gen Z by holding public meetings at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi on September 5, but also addressed another programme in Vadodara, Gujarat, on September 9, where the BJP used, for the first time, digital ticket-booking platforms. While the entry to the event was free, the BJP used the digital ticket-booking platform to showcase the popularity of Modi among the younger population.